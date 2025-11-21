Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked nearly 9.8x so far; GMP signals 12% listing pop — Apply or not?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies entered its final day of bidding today. As of the second day, the issue was subscribed 6.88 times.
A vertical SaaS company specialising in learning and assessment solutions, Excelsoft had earlier raised ₹150 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹114–120 per share, valuing the firm at roughly ₹1,380 crore at the upper end.
The offering comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹320 crore. Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to allocate ₹61.76 crore for land purchase and construction of a new building at its Mysuru property, ₹39.51 crore for upgrading external electrical systems at its existing Mysuru facility, and ₹54.63 crore for IT infrastructure enhancement. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) is ₹14 today. With the IPO price band set at ₹120, the estimated listing price is ₹134, implying an expected gain of 11.67% per share. The GMP has ranged between a low of ₹0.00 and a high of ₹30.00.
With over 20 years of experience, Excelsoft delivers technology-driven learning and assessment solutions to global enterprise clients.
Its major customers include Pearson Education, AQA Education, Colleges of Excellence, NxGen Asia, Pearson Professional Assessments, Sedtech, Ascend Learning, Brigham Young University–Idaho, Training Qualifications UK, Surala Net, Excel Public School, and The Chartered Quality Institute.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Excelsoft Technologies IPO
Excelsoft Technologies IPO was subscribed 10.42x so far on the final day of the bidding. Here's how different quotas were booked:
QIB: 0.12x
NII: 30.89x
Retail: 7.53x
Excelsoft is a long-established player in digital learning and assessment technology, leveraging proprietary platforms (SARAS, EasyProctor) and early AI adoption across test creation, proctoring, and handwritten digitisation. Its shift to a SaaS-led model from service-heavy revenues positions it for scalable growth and margin improvement.
Strong client retention (10.5 years average tenure) and deep enterprise integration reflect high stickiness and upsell potential. However, current financial indicators do not yet mirror typical SaaS scalability, with modest ROE (~10%), muted revenue CAGR (~9%), and continued revenue dependence on Pearson.
Valuations remain rich at ~39x FY25 P/E and ~57x Q1FY26 annualised, materially higher than peers and requiring execution-led justification.
While Excelsoft offers proprietary tech, long-term relationships, and structural growth tailwinds, near-term performance may stay moderate. We recommend only for long-term, that too for high-risk investors seeking exposure to scalable EdTech platforms with steady EBITDA and strong cash flows.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO entered its last day of bidding today, November 21. This means that investors can place their bids till 5 pm today.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO has a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹320 crore. The company proposes to utilise 61.76 crore from the fresh issue for the purchase of land and construction of a new building at the Mysore Property, ₹39.51 crore for upgradation and external electrical systems of its existing facility at Mysore, ₹54.63 crore for funding upgradation of the company's IT Infrastructure and the balance towards general corporate purposes.
The initial public offer of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd received 6.88 times subscription on the second day of the share sale on Thursday.
The ₹500-crore IPO got bids for 21,13,67,250 shares against 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.
The category for non-institutional investors attracted 18.19 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 5.92 times. Qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion fetched 9 per cent subscription.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) is ₹14 today. With the IPO price band set at ₹120, the estimated listing price is ₹134, implying an expected gain of 11.67% per share. The GMP has ranged between a low of ₹0.00 and a high of ₹30.00.