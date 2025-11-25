Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Listing: The equity shares of SaaS solutions and services provider Excelsoft Technologies Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut tomorrow after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is 26 November 2025 and the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The public issue was open from November 19 to 21, while the Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date was November 24. Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is November 26, Wednesday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Excelsoft Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO received stellar demand from investors as the issue was heavily oversubscribed. Ahead of the share listing, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) reflects a falling interest in the stock.

Here’s what Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals:

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today Excelsoft Technologies shares are commanding a muted trend in the unlisted market. Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today has fallen to ₹5 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This means that in the unlisted market, Excelsoft Technologies shares are trading higher by just ₹5 apiece than their issue price.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹125 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly more than 4% to the IPO price of ₹120 per share.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, November 19, to Friday, November 21. The IPO allotment date was November 24, Monday, and Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is November 26, Wednesday. Excelsoft Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹500 crore from the book-building issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares worth ₹180 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore shares amounting to ₹320 crore. Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band was 120 per share.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO was subscribed 43.19 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.62 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 101.69 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 47.55 times subscription.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is November 26, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.