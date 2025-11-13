Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Price band set at ₹114-120 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Excelsoft Technologies IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, and will close on Friday, November 21. The allocation to anchor investors for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 18.

The floor price and the cap price are 11.40 times and 12 times the face value of the equity shares . The Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size is 125 equity shares and in multiples of 125 equity shares thereafter.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Excelsoft Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 24 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 25 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Excelsoft Technologies share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 26.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO details The company plans to generate ₹180 crore by issuing new shares, while promoter Pedanta Technologies intends to sell shares valued at up to ₹320 crore through an offer-for-sale.

The total size of the offer has been revised down from the previously planned ₹700 crore as per the draft documents submitted to SEBI in February of this year. The capital markets regulator granted approval for the IPO documents in July. The initial offer included a fresh issue of shares worth ₹210 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale of shares totaling ₹490 crore.

Promoters hold a 94.60% ownership stake in the company, with the remaining 5.4% of shares owned by the public.