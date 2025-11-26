Excelsoft Technologies share price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts hint muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Excelsoft Technologies share price LIVE Updates: Shares of Excelsoft Technologies will make its debut in the Indian stock market today.
Excelsoft Technologies listing date has been scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, November 26). Excelsoft Technologies share price will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.
Experts predicted that the Excelsoft Technologies IPO expected listing price is likely to be muted compared to its issue price. Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, November 24.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹7. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Excelsoft Technologies share price was indicated at ₹127 apiece, which is 5.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹120.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 19 and closed on Friday, November 21.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 43.19 times, as per BSE data.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share for its IPO.
With more than 20 years of experience, Excelsoft offers technology-driven solutions across various learning and assessment areas through long-term agreements with global enterprise clients.
Excelsoft Technologies share price LIVE Updates: The initial public offering of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd was oversubscribed by 43.19 times on the final day of bidding, which was Friday. The IPO received bids for a total of 1,32,59,07,625 shares, compared to the 3,07,01,754 shares available, according to data from the NSE.
Among the different categories of investors, non-institutional investors showed a remarkable subscription of 101.69 times, while the segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 47.55 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) category obtained a subscription rate of 15.62 times.
Excelsoft Technologies share price LIVE Updates: Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the equity shares of Excelsoft Technologies Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from the BSE.
According to the analysis of the last 15 sessions of grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹7) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP observed is ₹30, as stated by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
