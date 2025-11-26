Excelsoft Technologies share price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts hint muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Excelsoft Technologies share price LIVE Updates: Shares of Excelsoft Technologies will make its debut in the Indian stock market today.

Excelsoft Technologies listing date has been scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Wednesday, November 26). Excelsoft Technologies share price will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice.

Experts predicted that the Excelsoft Technologies IPO expected listing price is likely to be muted compared to its issue price. Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, November 24.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹7. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Excelsoft Technologies share price was indicated at ₹127 apiece, which is 5.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹120.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 19 and closed on Friday, November 21.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 43.19 times, as per BSE data.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share for its IPO.

With more than 20 years of experience, Excelsoft offers technology-driven solutions across various learning and assessment areas through long-term agreements with global enterprise clients.

