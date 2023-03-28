Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO: BSE SME issue to open soon. Details here3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO will open on 31st March 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 5th March 2023
Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is going to open on 31st March 2023 i.e. on Friday this week. The public issue worth ₹21.12 crore will remain open for bidding till 5th April 2023. The SME company has fixed Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO price band at ₹61 to ₹64 per equity share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×