Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is going to open on 31st March 2023 i.e. on Friday this week. The public issue worth 21.12 crore will remain open for bidding till 5th April 2023. The SME company has fixed Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO price band at 61 to 64 per equity share.

Here we list out important Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO details in 10 points:

1] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at 61 to 64 per equity share.

2] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on 31st March 2023 and it will remain open for subscription till 5th April 2023.

3] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO type: The public issue is book build in nature.

4] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO size: The BSE SME IPO is aimed at raising 21.12 crore from its public offer.

5] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lot and one lot of the public issue will comprise 2000 shares of the company.

6] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO investment limit: A bidder will be able to apply in lot and one retail investor can apply for one lot. That means minimum and maximum investment limit in this BSE SME IPO is 1.28 lakh ( 64 x 2,000).

7] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO allotment date: Allocation of share is expected on 11th April 2023.

8] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

9] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO listing date: The SME share is expected to hit secondary market on 17th April 2023.

10] Exhicon Events Media Solutions IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the SME IPO.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
