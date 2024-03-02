Exicom IPO: GMP jumps. How to check allotment status online

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited ended on 29th February 2024 i.e. on Thursday. Now, investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allocation, which is expected soon. In the wake of T+3 listing rule, Exicom IPO allotment date is most likeluy today or on 4th March 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Exicom IPO allotment status online by logging at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the Exicom IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. Meanwhile, after strong Exicom IPO subscription status , the grey market has gone highly bullish on the Exicom IPO. According to the stock market observers, Exicom IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹157, which is more than 110 percent of the Exicom IPO price band of ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.

Exicom IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Exicom IPO GMP today is ₹157, which is ₹7 higher from Friday GMP of ₹150. Market observers said that rise in the Exicom IPO GMP today can be attributed to strong response given by the primary market investors and strong trend reversal in the Indian stock market. They said that Indian stock market is expected to continue the bull trend as global market mood is looking bullish on US Fed rate cut buzz.

Exicom IPO allotment status check

Once the share allocation is announced, an applicant need not to move from the pillar to post as one can check one's Exicom IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE link or at the website of Exicom IPO registrar. The official registrar of the Exicom IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. However, for more convenience, a bidder can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check Exicom IPO allotment status online.

Exicom IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Exicom Tele-Systems Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Exicom Tele-Systems Lmited IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Exicom IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Exicom IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select Exicom Tele-Systems Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Exicom IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

