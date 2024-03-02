Exicom IPO: GMP jumps. How to check allotment status online
Exicom IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹157 in the grey market today, say market observers
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited ended on 29th February 2024 i.e. on Thursday. Now, investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allocation, which is expected soon. In the wake of T+3 listing rule, Exicom IPO allotment date is most likeluy today or on 4th March 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Exicom IPO allotment status online by logging at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the Exicom IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. Meanwhile, after strong Exicom IPO subscription status, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the Exicom IPO. According to the stock market observers, Exicom IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹157, which is more than 110 percent of the Exicom IPO price band of ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.
