Exicom IPO: Issue to open on February 27, price band set at ₹135 to ₹142 per share
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO will open for subscription on February 27 and close on February 29, with bidding for anchor investors slated for February 26, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 27 and has set the price band for the initial share sale.
