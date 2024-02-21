Exicom Tele-Systems announces IPO dates to raise ₹329 crore via fresh issue
Exicom Tele Systems IPO consists a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to ₹329 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) component of up to 70.42 lakh equity shares by promoter NextWave Communications.
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which will open for subscription on February 27 and close on February 29, with bidding for anchor investors slated for February 26, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
