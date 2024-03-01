Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment date: The Exicom Tele-Systems IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status in Exicom Tele-Systems IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Exicom Tele-Systems IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and closed on Thursday, February 29. Exicom Tele-Systems IPO subscription status was 129.54 times on day 3. The issue received overwhelming demand from retail investors, and on the third day, the retail portion subscription stood at 119.59 times.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, March 4, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday.

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5.

If you applied for the shares, here's how one could do a Exicom Tele-Systems IPO status check.

If you have applied for the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO, you can do a Exicom Tele-Systems IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status of your application below: Exicom Tele-Systems IPO : https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Exicom Tele-Systems IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO GMP today

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO GMP or grey market premium is +151. This indicates Exicom Tele-Systems share price was trading at a premium of ₹151 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the Exicom Tele-Systems IPO expected listing price is indicated at ₹293 apiece, which is 106.34% higher than the IPO price of ₹142.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

