Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, steps to check Exicom IPO allotment status
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment completed on March 1. Investors can verify status on Link Intime India Private Ltd portal. Subscription rate was 129.54 times, with retail portion at 119.59 times. Refund process for non-allotted applicants begins on March 4. Listing date scheduled for March 5.
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment date: The Exicom Tele-Systems IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment status in Exicom Tele-Systems IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Exicom Tele-Systems IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and closed on Thursday, February 29. Exicom Tele-Systems IPO subscription status was 129.54 times on day 3. The issue received overwhelming demand from retail investors, and on the third day, the retail portion subscription stood at 119.59 times.
