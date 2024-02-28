Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details; should you subscribe?
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO focuses on EV charging, power systems. It raised ₹178 crore from anchor investors. IPO subscribed 10.02 times on day 1, fully booked in an hour. Price band: ₹135-142 per share. Subscription status: 13.15 times.
The Exicom Tele-Systems IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and will close on Thursday, February 29. Exicom Tele-Systems IPO subscription status today is 13.15 times, at 10:57 IST, as per BSE data. The Exicom Tele-Systems IPO was subscribed to 10.02 times on day 1. The issue was fully booked within an hour of opening on the first day, led by overwhelming demand from retail investors.
