The company's objective is to raise ₹ 429 crore from its initial offer, with ₹ 329 crore targeted through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹ 100 crore is allocated for Offer for Sale (OFS).

EV charging company Exicom Tele-Systems initial public offerings (IPO) is all set to open for subscription tomorrow, February 27 and will close on February 29.

Incorporated in 1994, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited specializes in power systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and other related solutions. The company operates under two business verticals.

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited's revenue decreased by 14.79 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 24.07 percent in FY23. The market capitalization of Exicom Tele-Systems IPO is ₹1715.71 crore.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards funding - part-financing the cost towards setting up production/assembly lines at the planned manufacturing facility in Telangana, repayment/pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings of the company, part-funding incremental working capital requirements, investment in R&D and product development and general corporate purposes.

Here's are 10 important factors of Exicom Tele-Systems IPO to consider before subscribing - 1] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO date: The book build issue will open on 27th February 2024 and will end on 29th February 2024.

2] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO price band: The EV Charging company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.

4] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO reservation: Not less than 75 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB, not more than 10 percent for retail investors and not more than 15 percent for NII.

5] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,200.

6] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO promoters: The corporate promoter of the company is NextWave Communications Private Limited and the individual promoter is Anant Nahata.

7] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO book running manger and registrar: Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services Limited are the book running lead managers, meanwhile, Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

8] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, March 1, 2024.

9] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO listing date: The shares of EV charging company is proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

10] Exicom Tele-Systems IPO GMP: Shares of the EV charging company are available at a premium of ₹142 in the grey market today, say market observers.

