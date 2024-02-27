Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems has been fully subscribed within hours of opening led by stellar demand from retail investors.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO hit the Indian primary market and opened for subscription today, February 27 and will remain open till Thursday, February 29.

Exicom Tele Systems is an EV charging solution company and plans to raise ₹429 crore from this public offer.

Let us check Exicom Tele Systems IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details:

Exicom Tele Systems IPO Subscription Status

Exicom Tele Systems IPO has been subscribed 1.75 times in total so far on Tuesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 3.18 crore equity shares as against 1.82 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE till 11:25 am.

The IPO has been subscribed 5.84 times in the retail category, and 2.87 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to bid for the offer.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP Today

Exicom Tele Systems IPO is commanding a hefty premium in the grey market on Tuesday. The Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹170 per share.

This indicates that the equity shares of Exicom Tele Systems are trading at a premium of 119.72% at ₹312 apiece in the grey market as against the issue price of ₹142.

View Full Image Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment is likely to be fixed on March 1 and the equity shares are slated for listing on both the stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on March 5.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO Details

Exicom IPO opened for subscription on February 27 and will close on February 29. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹135 to ₹142 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

The ₹429 crore worth Exicom Tele-Systems IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to ₹329 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) component of up to 70.42 lakh equity shares by promoter NextWave Communications.

Ahead of the issue opening, Exicom Tele-Systems has raised ₹178.05 crore from anchor investors. The company has also undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 52.59 lakh equity shares at an issue price of ₹135 per share aggregating to ₹71 crore.

NextWave Communications holds a majority stake of 76.55% in the company, while HFCL has a 7.74% stake in the firm. The promoters collectively hold 93.28% stake in Exicom Tele-Systems.

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO allotment is likely to be fixed on March 1 and the equity shares are slated for listing on both the stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on March 5.

The company proposes to utilize the funds raised from the fresh issue towards setting up production lines at the manufacturing facility in Telangana, investment in R&D as well as product development, and payment of debt, to support working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Monarch Networth Capital, Systematix Corporate Services, and Unistone Capital Services are the book-running lead managers for Exicom Tele-Systems IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

