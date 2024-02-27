Exicom Tele Systems IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening; retail portion booked 5.8x; check GMP, other details
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO opened for subscription on February 27 and will close on February 29. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹135 to ₹142 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems has been fully subscribed within hours of opening led by stellar demand from retail investors.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message