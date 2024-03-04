Exicom Tele Systems IPO: GMP signals robust listing gain for share allottees
Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price would be around ₹298 apiece, say market observers
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: After the finalization of share allotment, allottees are eagerly waiting for the Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date, which is most likely on 5th March 2024 i.e. tomorrow. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2024, the public issue is expected to hit the Indian stock market tomorrow but an official confirmation from the Indian stock market exchanges is still awaited. Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement of the Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the book build issue. According to stock market observers, Exicom Tele Systems shares are available at a premium of ₹156 per share.
