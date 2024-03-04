Active Stocks
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: GMP signals robust listing gain for share allottees

Asit Manohar

Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price would be around ₹298 apiece, say market observers

Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date is most likely on 5th March 2024 as the T+3 listing rule has become mandatory from 1st December 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date is most likely on 5th March 2024 as the T+3 listing rule has become mandatory from 1st December 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: After the finalization of share allotment, allottees are eagerly waiting for the Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date, which is most likely on 5th March 2024 i.e. tomorrow. In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2024, the public issue is expected to hit the Indian stock market tomorrow but an official confirmation from the Indian stock market exchanges is still awaited. Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement of the Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the book build issue. According to stock market observers, Exicom Tele Systems shares are available at a premium of 156 per share.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP today

The market observers said that Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 156, which means Exicom Tele Systems share price has remained almost steady in the grey market for the last three days. They said that the strong response by the primary market investors and strong positive sentiments on Dalal Street could be the possible reasons for the bullish sentiments in the grey market on this book build issue. They said that key benchmark indices touched a new high on Friday and they further extended their rally in the special trading session on Saturday.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price prediction

Market observers went on to add that Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP today is 156, which means Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price would be around 298 ( 142 + 156), which is around 110 percent higher than the Exicom Tele Systems IPO price band of 135 to 142 per equity share. This means the grey market is signaling multibagger return for the lucky allottees on the listing date.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie
View Full Image
Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should be taken seriously as it has no connection with the balance sheet of the company. They went on to add that the grey market is non-regulated and it involves even those who have a high stake in the public issue. They advised Exicom Tele Systems IPO allottees to stick with the conviction they developed after scanning the balance sheet of the book build issue.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST
