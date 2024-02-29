Exicom Tele Systems IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not as bidding ends today?
Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price would be around ₹321 apiece, say market observers
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele Systems Limited opened on 27th February 2024 and will remain open till 29th February 2024. As per the Exicom Tele Systems IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 27.78 times after two days of bidding. Meanwhile, on the last date of bidding, the grey market continues to remain bullish regarding Exicom Tele Systems IPO. According to stock market observers, Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹179, which is around 126 percent higher than the Exicom Tele Systems IPO price of ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.
