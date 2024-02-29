Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Issue subscribed 61 times so far on last day; retail portion booked 96x; check GMP, key details
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to ₹329 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) component of up to 70.42 lakh equity shares by promoter NextWave Communications.
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems is receiving strong demand from investors across categories and the issue is heavily oversubscribed so far.
