Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 110% return for share allottees
Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: The grey market signals that Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price would be around ₹298 apiece, say market observers
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The listing date of the initial public offerings (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited has been fixed on 5th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Exicom Tele Systems share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Tuesday dealings. This means Exicom Tele Systems share price will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Tuesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started