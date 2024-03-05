Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The listing date of the initial public offerings (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited has been fixed on 5th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Exicom Tele Systems share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Tuesday dealings. This means Exicom Tele Systems share price will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the equity shares of EXICOM TELE-SYSTEMS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, Exicom Tele Systems IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors and the secondary market mood is also positive. They said that the FY24 earnings forecast indicates ample growth potential backed by long-term expansion plans. They predicted multibagger return for the lucky allottees and said that Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹282 to ₹299 per share range.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing, VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of Stock Market Today said, "Exicom Tele-Systems commands a 60% market share in EV charging. The company faced a setback in FY23 while divesting its battery business, but its FY24 earnings forecast indicates ample growth potential backed by long-term expansion plans. Its IPO, valued at ₹429 crores, is likely to be listed tentatively on March 5, 2024, with a relatively small retail quota. The company displays strong client retention, as suggested by a decline in gross revenue and a 4x surge in net PAT. These aspects make the IPO with a price band of Rs.135-142 a piece significantly lucrative for subscription."

Predicting Exicom Tele Systems shares to double investors' money on the listing date itself, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities said, “Looking at the EV structural growth and Exicom’s dominant position to serve the growth, we expect a robust listing with a high possibility of doubling from its issue price of ₹142 apiece. Despite being fully priced in the valuation offer."lso

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing Asked about the range in which Exicom Tele Systems share price may open today, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Exicom Tele Systems IPO received a strong response from investors as the public issue was offered at attractive valuations. Being a market leader in the EV battery charging solution business, the company was able to create buzz in the primary market of India. Luckily, the secondary market has gone highly bullish after the launch of Exicom Tele Systems IPO. Hence, I predict Exicom Tele Systems share price to open in the range of ₹282 to ₹299 per share range."

Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP today According to stock market experts, Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹156. This means the grey market is expecting that Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price would be around ₹298 ( ₹142 + ₹156), which is around 110 percent higher than the Exicom Tele Systems IPO price band of ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.

Hence, both the grey market and stock market experts are expecting multibagger returns for the allottees in the Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

