Exicom Tele Systems IPO opens soon. GMP, date, price, review, other details about upcoming IPO
Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: Shares of the power solution provider company are available at a premium of ₹128 in the grey market today, say market observers
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele Systems Limited is going to hit the primary market on 27th February 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the information available on the NSE website, the price band of this public issue has been fixed at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share. Exicom Tele Systems IPO date has been declared from 27th to 29th February 2024.
