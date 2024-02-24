Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele Systems Limited is going to hit the primary market on 27th February 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the information available on the NSE website, the price band of this public issue has been fixed at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share. Exicom Tele Systems IPO date has been declared from 27th to 29th February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This means the book build issue will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The EV charging company aims to raise 429 crore from this public offer out of which ₹329 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh issues.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Exicom Tele Systems IPO date of subscription opening, the grey market is highly bullish on the 100 percent book build issue. According to the stock market obserrvers, shares of Exicom Tele Systems Limited are available at a robust premium of ₹128 per share in the grey market today.

Important Exicom Tele Systems IPO details 1] Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: Shares of the EV charging company are available at a premium of ₹128 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Exicom Tele Systems IPO date: The book build issue will open on 27th February 2024 and will end on 29th February 2024.

3] Exicom Tele Systems IPO price: The EV Charging company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.

4] Exicom Tele Systems IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹429 crore from its initial offer out of which ₹329 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹100 crore is reserved for Offer for Sale (OFS).

5] Exicom Tele Systems IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 100 shares of the company.

6] Exicom Tele Systems IPO allotment date: Finalization of share allocation can be expected on 1st March 2024.

7] Exicom Tele Systems IPO registrar: Link Intime India Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing date: The public issue may be listed on 5th March 2024.

10] Exicom Tele Systems IPO review: In FY 2023-24, the power solution provider company reported a decline in revenue by 14.7 percent YoY despite the rise in PAT to the tune of over 24 percent in this time.

