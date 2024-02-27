Exicom Tele Systems IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Buy or not?
Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP: Shares of the EV charging solution company are available at a premium of ₹129 in the grey market today, say market observers
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open till 29th February 2024. This means the initial issue will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday this week. The EV charging solution company has fixed the Exicom Tele Systems IPO price band at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The company aims to raise ₹429 crore from this public offer out of which ₹329 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. Before the issue opening, Exicom Tele-Systems IPO raises ₹178.05 crore from anchor investors.
