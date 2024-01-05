Exicom Tele-Systems raises ₹71 crore via pre-IPO placement, allots 52.6 lakh shares to five investors
Exicom Tele-Systems allots 52,59,257 equity shares to five investors in a pre-IPO placement, raising ₹71 crore.
Electric car charger manufacturer Exicom Tele-Systems has raised ₹71 crore through a pre-IPO placement before submitting the red-herring prospectus to the registrar of companies (ROC).
