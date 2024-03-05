Exicom Tele-Systems share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 86.62% premium at ₹265 on NSE
Exicom Tele-Systems IPO GMP at +160. Expected listing price at ₹302 apiece. Stellar debut on bourses with share price opening at ₹265 on NSE and ₹264 on BSE.
Exicom Tele-Systems share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Exicom Tele-Systems share price opened at ₹265 per share, 86.62% higher than the issue price of ₹142. On BSE, Exicom Tele-Systems share price today opened at ₹264 apiece, up 85.92% than the issue price.
