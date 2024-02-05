Exicom Tele-Systems to raise 430 crore via IPO by February end : Report

Exicom Tele-Systems, an electric vehicle charging solution providing company, is poised to become the first company to go public in this sector, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report further reveals that the company is looking to raise over ₹430 crore through its public offering, of which ₹330 crore is earmarked for the fresh issuance of shares, the company aims to channel these funds strategically.

Utilizing the proceeds from the IPO, Exicom Tele-Systems plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Telangana, settle outstanding borrowings, invest in cutting-edge research and development infrastructure, and address working capital requirements.

Sources further told the publication that the IPO could be priced in the range of ₹140-145 per share, with a targeted post-listing market capitalization of ₹1,750 crore. Monarch Networth Capital and Systematix Corporate Services have been enlisted as the bankers for the IPO.

Remarkably, the company commands a 60 percent market share in residential charging and a 25 percent market share in public charging segments. Beyond this, Exicom Tele-Systems also delivers critical power solutions to telecommunication and enterprise sites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Juniper Hotels gets SEBI approval to raise ₹1,800 crore via IPO

HDFC, a listed entity, holds an 8.19 percent stake in Exicom Tele-Systems, while NextWave Communications and Vinsan Brothers possess 71 percent and 14 percent stakes in the company, respectively.

Exicom Tele-Systems reported a revenue of ₹708 crore in FY23, marking a notable increase from ₹513 crore in FY22. A significant player in the electric vehicle charging sector, approximately 32 percent of the company's revenue is attributed to electric vehicle charging solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company witnessed a 24 percent growth in profit after tax in FY23, following a substantial 50 percent surge in FY22. As of the conclusion of FY23, Exicom Tele-Systems held total borrowings amounting to ₹118 crore.

Reflecting the robust demand for its offerings, the total orders received in the electric vehicle charging solutions business escalated to ₹295 crore in FY23 from ₹78 crore in FY21. Additionally, orders from the critical power business reached ₹552 crore by the end of FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

