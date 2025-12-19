Exim Routes IPO listing: Shares surge 30% over issue price amid bumper debut on NSE SME

Exim Routes shares opened at 110, up 25% from its issue price of 88. The SME stock extended its gains and jumped to the level of 114.50, up 30% with respect to the issue price.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Dec 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Exim Routes' share price soared by 30% over the issue price on Friday, December 19.
Exim Routes' share price soared by 30% over the issue price on Friday, December 19.

Exim Routes share price saw a strong debut on the NSE SME on Friday, December 19. Exim Routes shares opened at 110, up 25% from its issue price of 88. The SME stock extended its gains and jumped to the level of 114.50, up 30% with respect to the issue price. However, the stock's bumper debut failed to meet market expectations as the last grey market premium (GMP) of Exim Routes shares indicated the stock could list at a 36% premium.

Exim Routes operates as a global platform for the exchange of recyclable paper product materials, providing end-to-end services to Indian paper mills, ranging from sourcing and procurement of waste paper to quality assurance and logistics of waste paper to mills.

The company has developed the Exim Routes Intelligence System (ERIS), an AI-powered B2B digital platform, to enable these operations.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 was 36.45 crore, which rose to 71.86 crore in FY24 and to 120.7 crore in FY25. Profit after tax, attributable to owners of holding company, was 37.49 lakh in FY23, 3.05 crore in FY24, and 6.75 crore in FY25.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

