Exim Routes IPO listing: Shares surge 30% over issue price amid bumper debut on NSE SME

Exim Routes share price saw a strong debut on the NSE SME on Friday, December 19. Exim Routes shares opened at ₹110, up 25% from its issue price of ₹88. The SME stock extended its gains and jumped to the level of ₹114.50, up 30% with respect to the issue price. However, the stock's bumper debut failed to meet market expectations as the last grey market premium (GMP) of Exim Routes shares indicated the stock could list at a 36% premium.

Exim Routes operates as a global platform for the exchange of recyclable paper product materials, providing end-to-end services to Indian paper mills, ranging from sourcing and procurement of waste paper to quality assurance and logistics of waste paper to mills.

The company has developed the Exim Routes Intelligence System (ERIS), an AI-powered B2B digital platform, to enable these operations.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹36.45 crore, which rose to ₹71.86 crore in FY24 and to ₹120.7 crore in FY25. Profit after tax, attributable to owners of holding company, was ₹37.49 lakh in FY23, ₹3.05 crore in FY24, and ₹6.75 crore in FY25.

