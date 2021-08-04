Exxaro Tiles IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening

Reliance Securities in an IPO note said, "The issue is valued at 35 times of FY21 earnings, which looks attractive compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics. However, the issue commands a premium compared to its core peer like Asian Granito. As stretched working capital cycle (WCC) has been the key reason for sharp underperformance of Asian Granito over the years, stretched WCC of Exxaro Tiles Ltd can also be a potential overhang for the stock."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}