Mumbai: Gujarat-based manufacturer of vitrified tiles, Exxaro Tiles on Tuesday said that it has raised ₹23.68 crore from two institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation, a day ahead of its public offering.

Quantam Mutual Fund and AG Dynamic were the investors that participated in the anchor book. Quantam Mutual Fund applied through two schemes, were allotted 39.44% of the anchor investor portion.

The company informed exchanges that it has allocated 1.97 million equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of ₹120 per share, the upper end of its price band of Rs118-120 per share. The issue opens for subscription to public market investors on 04 August and will close on 06 August.

Under the IPO, the company will issue 11.19 million equity shares and one of its shareholders will sell 2.23 million shares.

The company proposes to utilize net proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of borrowings and funding its working capital requirements besides utilizing it for general corporate purposes.

Exxaro Tiles and its shareholders plan to raise ₹161 crore from investors. Those who wish to apply for the IPO can do so in a lot of 125 shares, with a maximum application size of ₹15,000.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing activities of vitrified tiles. It manufactures double charge vitrified tiles and glazed vitrified tiles made from ceramic materials i.e. clay, quartz, and feldspar. Its product portfolio consists of more than 1000 different designs of tiles in 6 sizes. Topaz Series, Galaxy Series, and High Gloss Series are some of the well-established products of the company.

The company supplies its products to large infrastructure projects including residential, educational, commercial, hotels, hospitals, government, builders or developers, religious institutions, etc. It also exports tiles to 13 different countries across the globe including Poland, Bosnia, USA, and others.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is lead manager to the issue.





