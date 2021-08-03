Exxaro Tiles raises Rs23.68 crore from 2 anchor investors ahead of IPO

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing activities of vitrified tiles. It manufactures double charge vitrified tiles and glazed vitrified tiles made from ceramic materials i.e. clay, quartz, and feldspar. Its product portfolio consists of more than 1000 different designs of tiles in 6 sizes. Topaz Series, Galaxy Series, and High Gloss Series are some of the well-established products of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}