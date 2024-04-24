Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 8 steps to check status
Faalcon Concepts IPO share allotment is in focus on April 24. Investors can check the allotment status on Beetal Financial & Computer Services portal. Faalcon Concepts specialises in façade system design and the IPO subscription status was 71.28 times.
Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment date: Faalcon Concepts IPO share allotment is in focus today (Wednesday, April 24). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status on the registrar portal, which is Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started