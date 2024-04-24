Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment date: Faalcon Concepts IPO share allotment is in focus today (Wednesday, April 24). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status on the registrar portal, which is Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been assigned by looking up the basis of allocation. The IPO allotment status displays the number of shares allocated. The business will initiate the return process for applicants who were not granted shares. Those whose shares are assigned will get them in their demat accounts.

Faalcon Concepts Limited is a company that specialises in façade system design, planning, manufacturing, and installation.

The firm provides facades that are impervious to noise, dust, acid rain, UV radiation, and other environmental factors. The product line of Faalcon Concepts consists of roofing, stone cladding, metal cladding, MS structures, skylights, canopies, frameless glazing, glazing/curtain walls, aluminum doors and windows, and roofing.

On the last day of bidding, Faalcon Concepts IPO subscription status was 71.28 times.

Thursday, April 25 those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence tomorrow as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Faalcon Concepts IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, April 26 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Faalcon Concepts IPO, you can do a Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited.

Here's how to check Faalcon Concepts IPO allotment status on the registrar portal

Step 1

Go to Beetal Financial & Computer Services's main website: https://www.beetalfinancial.com/

Step 2

Select 'Offers' from the website menu, followed by 'IPO'.

Step 3

Navigate to the 'IPO Allotment Status' heading of the website.

Step 4

Select "Faalcon Concepts Limited" from the menu.

Step 5

Choose your Application number, PAN number, or Demat Account number.

Step 6

Enter the DPID, PAN, or application number that you choose.

Step 7

Click "Submit" to be done.

Step 8

Your allocation information will appear as a result.

Faalcon Concepts IPO GMP today

Faalcon Concepts IPO GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates Faalcon Concepts share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market, it is expected that Faalcon Concepts share price will list at a price of ₹72 per share, which is 16.13% more than the IPO price of ₹62.

In light of the past 10 sessions of activity on the grey market, the IPO GMP indicates a rising trend and anticipates a robust listing. Analysts at Investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹10.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

