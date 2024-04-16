Faalcon Concepts IPO price band fixed at ₹62 per share; SME IPO to open on April 19
Faalcon Concepts IPO price band has been set at ₹62 per share. The company plans to raise ₹12.09 crore from the public offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh equity shares.
Faalcon Concepts IPO: Faalcon Concepts Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on April 19 to raise a little over ₹12 crore from primary markets. Faalcon Concepts deals with the planning, design, fabrication, and installation of façade systems.
