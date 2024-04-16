Faalcon Concepts IPO: Faalcon Concepts Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on April 19 to raise a little over ₹12 crore from primary markets. Faalcon Concepts deals with the planning, design, fabrication, and installation of façade systems.

The bidding for Faalcon Concepts IPO will open on April 19 and close on April 23. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on April 24.

Faalcon Concepts IPO price band has been set at ₹62 per share. The company plans to raise ₹12.09 crore from the public offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 19.5 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹124,000.

Faalcon Concepts IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as April 26.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the issue to finance the capital expenditure for the purchase of facade structural equipment, part finance the requirement of working capital and to meet general corporate purposes.

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Faalcon Concepts IPO, while Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited is the IPO registrar.

Ekta Seth, Tribhuvan Seth, and Prithvi Seth are the promoters of Faalcon Concepts Ltd. The promoter shareholding in the company after the IPO is likely to drop to 65.56% from 91.76% at present.

Faalcon Concepts Financials

Faalcon Concepts reported a net profit of ₹1.79 crore in FY23, growing sharply from Rs 97.79 lakh in FY22. For the period ending October 2023, the company’s net profit stood at ₹1.31 crore.

The company’s revenue in FY23 decreased to ₹13.24 crore from ₹18.52 crore in FY22. Its revenue for the period ending October 2023 was ₹12.49 crore.

