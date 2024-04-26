Faalcon Concepts share price hits lower circuit after strong debut, stock opens with 53% premium at ₹95 on BSE SME
Faalcon Concepts share price had a strong debut on BSE SME, opening at ₹95, 53.22% higher than the issue price. However, the share price was locked in a 5% lower circuit after the debut.
