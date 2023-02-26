Fabindia calls off share sale amid market uncertainty
Retailer of Indian ethnic wear withdraws initial share sale documents for proposed ₹4,000 crore initial public offering
Fabindia Ltd, a retailer of Indian ethnic wear, has withdrawn its initial share sale documents for its proposed ₹4,000 crore initial public offering amid market uncertainty.
