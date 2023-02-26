Fabindia calls off share sale amid market uncertainty

The clothing company filed its IPO draft papers in January last year and got the market regulator’s approval in April. Since the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) approval is valid for a year, Fabindia will need to file fresh documents if the approval lapses. “We are meeting a lot of investors in the market. But there is a disconnect between the company’s valuation expectations and what investors are willing to pay. So the IPO will be launched once these issues converge," said an investment banker with a state-owned bank.