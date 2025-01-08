Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO allotment: Investors are keenly eyeing the allotment of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO following the closure of its initial public offer (IPO).

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO allotment status date is likely January 8, 2025. The public offer, which ran for subscription from January 3 to January 7, witnessed a strong demand for its shares.

At the end of the three-day bidding period, Fabtech Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO was subscribed 740.37 times. The retail category was booked 715.05 times, the qualified institutional category 224.5 times and the non-institutional category a significant 1,485.52 times.

Given the T+3 listing rule, shares of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms will likely list on the exchanges on Friday, January 10.

Fabtech Technologies IPO was entirely a fresh share sale of 32.64 shares. The company was looking to raise ₹27.74 via the public offer which was priced at ₹80-85 per share.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO Allotment To check the allotment status for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO, investors can either head to the website of the registrar i.e. Maashitla Securities or they can also check the same on the BSE's website.