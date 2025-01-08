Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO allotment: Investors are keenly eyeing the allotment of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO following the closure of its initial public offer (IPO).
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO allotment status date is likely January 8, 2025. The public offer, which ran for subscription from January 3 to January 7, witnessed a strong demand for its shares.
At the end of the three-day bidding period, Fabtech Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO was subscribed 740.37 times. The retail category was booked 715.05 times, the qualified institutional category 224.5 times and the non-institutional category a significant 1,485.52 times.
Given the T+3 listing rule, shares of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms will likely list on the exchanges on Friday, January 10.
Fabtech Technologies IPO was entirely a fresh share sale of 32.64 shares. The company was looking to raise ₹27.74 via the public offer which was priced at ₹80-85 per share.
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO Allotment
To check the allotment status for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO, investors can either head to the website of the registrar i.e. Maashitla Securities or they can also check the same on the BSE's website.
Steps to check allotment status on registrar's website
- Visit the IPO allotment page on the official Maashitla Securities Pvt. website by clicking on this link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
- From the list of companies, select 'Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms'
- Enter your Application Number, Demat Account Number, or PAN based on your choice
- Fill in the required details and click 'Submit' to check the allotment status
Steps to check allotment status on BSE's website
- Head to BSE's website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select the issue type as Equity
- Select Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms name from the dropdown
- Enter either the application number or PAN number
- Select 'I'm not a Robot' and hit Search
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium or GMP for Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO today is ₹105 apiece. This means that shares of Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms are trading ₹105 higher than their issue price in the grey market. At the IPO price of ₹85 and GMP of ₹105, the stock is expected to list at ₹190, a premium of 124%.