Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Secures BSE Approval for SME IPO Fundraising

Upcoming IPO: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited has obtained in-principle approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a key step toward raising capital through a proposed Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Initial Public Offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming IPO aims to generate funds for multiple strategic objectives, including supporting the company's long-term working capital requirements, acquiring equity shares in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems Private Limited, and addressing general corporate needs. As part of the IPO, Fabtech plans to issue up to 32,64,000 fresh equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited specializes in modular panels and door systems designed for cleanroom environments in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries. Offering end-to-end solutions, the company handles everything from design and engineering to installation and validation of cleanroom components like wall panels, HVAC systems, doors, and epoxy flooring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Operating with advanced facilities located in Umbergaon, Gujarat, and Murbad, Thane, Fabtech adheres to high industry standards. The company also holds strategic stakes in Advantek Air Systems Private Limited (26%) and Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems Private Limited to enhance its capabilities in HVAC and related domains.

Established in 2015 under the umbrella of the Fabtech Group, which boasts over 28 years of experience in the engineering sector, the company underwent a rebranding initiative in 2024.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Fabtech reported revenue of ₹9,799.26 Lakhs, with EBITDA standing at ₹905.81 Lakhs and a net profit (PAT) of ₹578.17 Lakhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager for the IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited will act as the Registrar to the Issue.

The company is positioning itself for robust growth in cleanroom technologies, banking on its strong market presence and financial performance to attract investors in the SME segment.