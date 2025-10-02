Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised tomorrow. Here's GMP, how to check status

Fabtech Technologies initial public offering (IPO) had opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1. The allotment of Fabtech Technologies IPO will be finalised tomorrow, Friday, October 3.

The company will credit shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 6, while refunds for those who did not receive allotments will also be issued that day. Shares of Fabtech Technologies are scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on October 7.

Fabtech Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 2.03 times on the third day of bidding. The retail quota saw 2.08 times subscription, while the NII category was booked 1.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 2.02 times bids, and the employee portion was subscribed 2.01 times.

By 7:00 PM IST, the company had received bids for 2,45,22,750 shares against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP is ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹191 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the grey market activities from the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is anticipated to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹35, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

