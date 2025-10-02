Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised tomorrow. Here's GMP, how to check status

Fabtech Technologies initial public offering (IPO) had opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Oct 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Fabtech Technologies initial public offering (IPO) had opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1. The allotment of Fabtech Technologies IPO will be finalised tomorrow, Friday, October 3.

The company will credit shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 6, while refunds for those who did not receive allotments will also be issued that day. Shares of Fabtech Technologies are scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on October 7.

Fabtech Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 2.03 times on the third day of bidding. The retail quota saw 2.08 times subscription, while the NII category was booked 1.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 2.02 times bids, and the employee portion was subscribed 2.01 times.

By 7:00 PM IST, the company had received bids for 2,45,22,750 shares against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP is 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 191 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the grey market activities from the last eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is anticipated to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at 35, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

How to check allotment status of Fabtech Technologies IPO?

NSE

  1. Open NSE website, navigate to ‘home’
  2. Click on ‘Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details’
  3. Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
  4. Select ‘Fabtech’ in IPO name, enter PAN no. and application no.
  5. Click on ‘submit’.

BSE

  1. Open BSE website, navigate to ‘status of issue application’.
  2. Select issue type as equity.
  3. Enter issue name, application no. or PAN No.
  4. Click on ‘submit’

Bigshare Services

  1. Open registrar's website
  2. Select company and selection type either PAN No or application no.
  3. Enter Captcha
  4. Click on submit

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

