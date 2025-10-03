Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment today. Here's GMP, how to check status

The share allotment of Fabtech Technologies IPO will be finalised today, Friday, October 3. The issue had opened for subscription on September 29 and closed on October 1.

On October 6, the company will credit shares to the demat accounts of successful applicants, while refunds for those who did not receive an allotment will also be processed the same day.

Fabtech Technologies IPO shares are scheduled to be listed on both exchanges - NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date fixed at October 7.

Fabtech Technologies’ IPO garnered 2.03 times subscription by the third day of bidding. The retail portion was subscribed 2.08 times, while the NII category saw 1.97 times subscription. Bids in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment stood at 2.02 times, and the employee quota was subscribed 2.01 times.

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today Fabtech Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹0, indicating that the shares are trading at their issue price of ₹191 without any premium or discount, according to investorgain.com.

Based on grey market activity over the past eight sessions, today’s GMP is on a declining trend and is expected to fall further. Experts noted that the GMP has ranged between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹35.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

How to check allotment status? NSE Open NSE website, navigate to ‘home’ 2. Click on ‘Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details’

3. Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.

4. Select ‘Fabtech’ in IPO name, enter PAN no. and application no.

5. Click on ‘submit’.

BSE Open BSE website, navigate to ‘status of issue application’. 2. Select issue type as equity.

3. Enter issue name, application no. or PAN No.

4. Click on ‘submit’

Bigshare Services Open registrar's website 2. Select company and selection type either PAN No or application no.

3. Enter Captcha

4. Click on submit