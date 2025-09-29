Fabtech Technologies IPO day 1: GMP, price, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Fabtech Technologies IPO day 1 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Fabtech Technologies Limited is opening today and will remain open until 1 October 2025. The company has declared the Fabtech Technologies IPO price band at ₹181 to ₹191 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹230.35 crore from this public issue by issuing fresh shares. So, the entire net proceeds would go into the company's balance sheet. Those applicants falling under the employee quota will be given a ₹9 per equity discount.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Fabtech Technologies IPO subscription opening, the company's shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market today. Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹35.

Fabtech Technologies IPO subscription status Bidding for the book-build issue will begin at 10:00 AM. A bidder can apply for the Fabtech Technologies IPO from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the Fabtech Technologies IPO date.

Fabtech Technologies IPO details 1] Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market today.

2] Fabtech Technologies IPO price: The company's fixed price band for the book build issue is ₹181 to ₹191 per equity share.

3] Fabtech Technologies IPO date: Bidding for the book-build issue has opened today and will remain open until 1 October 2025.

4] Fabtech Technologies IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹230.35 crore from this public issue by issuing fresh shares.

5] Fabtech Technologies IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 75 company shares.

6] Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 3 October 2025.

7] Fabtech Technologies IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Fabtech Technologies IPO Lead Manager: Unistone Capital has been appointed lead manager of the book-build issue.

9] Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 5 October 2025.

Fabtech Technologies IPO: Apply or not? 10] Fabtech Technologies IPO review: On whether one should apply for the IPO or not, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, "The public issue is coming at a time when the secondary market is facing sell-off pressure. This may weigh on the book build issue, even when the size of the issue is small. The issue looks fully priced; hence, investors are advised to wait for the share to list and then decide, as it is a profit-making company."

"The company has been making growth in profit and income in the last three fiscal years. It recorded a net income of around ₹200 crore, ₹230 crore, and ₹335 crore in FY23, FY24 and FY25, respectively. Likewise, it has reported a net profit of around ₹21.75 crore, ₹27.20 crore and ₹46.45 crore in FY23, FY24, and FY25, respectively. So, the company has strong fundamentals that may attract investors towards its public offering. However, valuations of the issue look fully priced in. Investors are advised to wait for a trend reversal on Dalal Street. In case of trend reversal, we may expect a positive debut for the company shares," said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.