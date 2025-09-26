Fabtech Technologies IPO opens on 29 September: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

The initial public offering of Fabtech Technologies, a turnkey engineering solutions provider for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare industry, opens for subscription on Monday, September 29. Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP is +35. This indicates Fabtech Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Fabtech Technologies provides all-inclusive solutions from inception to completion, which include designing, engineering, procurement, installation, and testing of specialized pharmaceutical equipment for various clients.

By June 2024, the company had successfully undertaken 35 projects in several countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

10 key things to know about Fabtech Technologies IPO Fabtech Technologies IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Monday, September 29 and closes on Wednesday, October 1.

Fabtech Technologies IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹181 to ₹191 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Fabtech Technologies IPO lot size: The issue's lot size is 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Fabtech Technologies IPO is scheduled to take place today (Friday, September 26).

Fabtech Technologies IPO details: The firm's initial public offering is solely a new issue of up to 1.2 crore equity shares valued at ₹230 crore if priced at the highest point of the range.

Fabtech Technologies IPO objectives: Funds raised from the IPO will be allocated to meet the company's working capital needs, to support growth through acquisitions, and for various corporate purposes.

Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Fabtech Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, October 3 and the company will initiate refunds on the same day, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, October 6. Fabtech Technologies IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 7.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Fabtech Technologies IPO: Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue.

Fabtech Technologies IPO reservation: Fabtech Technologies IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today: Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP is +35. This indicates Fabtech Technologies share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Fabtech Technologies share price was indicated at ₹226 apiece, which is 18.32% higher than the IPO price of ₹191.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.