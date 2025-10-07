Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Fabtech Technologies IPO Listing: Fabtech Technologies shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent demand. Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date is 7 October 2025.

The public issue of the biopharma engineering company was open for subscription from September 29 to October 1, and the IPO allotment date was October 3. Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date is today, October 7, and Fabtech Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the equity shares of Fabtech Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the Fabtech Technologies shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Fabtech Technologies IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today and experts signal a muted listing of shares.

Here’s what Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today indicates:

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP Today Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today signals a muted debut of shares. According to market experts, Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the grey market, Fabtech Technologies shares are commanding no premium, and are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Fabtech Technologies IPO Listing Price Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹191 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹191 per share.

“Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP activity indicates a neutral sentiment, with shares currently trading at around the issue price, suggesting a modest listing is likely. The company provides end-to-end engineering solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and has a strong order book that offers near-term revenue visibility. Key factors that will influence listing performance include execution efficiency, client diversification, and margin sustainability,” said Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Fabtech Technologies IPO Details The public issue was open from subscription Monday, September 29, to Wednesday, October 1, while the IPO allotment date was October 3. Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date is October 7, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Fabtech Technologies IPO price band was ₹181 to ₹191 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹230.35 crore from the public issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore equity shares,

Fabtech Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.03 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 2.08 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.02 times subscription.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Fabtech Technologies IPO registrar.