Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about Dalal Street debut

Fabtech Technologies IPO Listing: The equity shares of biopharma engineering company Fabtech Technologies Ltd are set to make the Dalal Street debut tomorrow after receiving decent response for its initial public offering (IPO). Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date is 7 October 2025.

Advertisement

The public issue was open from September 29 to October 1, and the IPO allotment date was October 3. Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date is October 7, and Fabtech Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The ₹230.35 crore-worth Fabtech Technologies IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore equity shares, and was subscribed more than 2 times during its bidding period.

Also Read | IPO Frenzy: Why Devina Mehra believes IPO booms are the worst time to invest

Ahead of the Fabtech Technologies IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Here’s a look at what Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP ahead of listing signals.

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP Today Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today signals a muted debut of shares. According to market experts, Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the grey market, Fabtech Technologies shares are commanding no premium, and are trading without any premium or discount to their issue price.

Advertisement

Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹191 apiece, which is equal to the IPO price of ₹191 per share.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Also Read | Rubicon Research IPO: 10 key points you must know from RHP

Fabtech Technologies IPO Details The mainboard IPO was open from subscription Monday, September 29, to Wednesday, October 1, while the IPO allotment date was October 3. Fabtech Technologies IPO listing date is October 7, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

The company raised ₹230.35 crore from the public issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹181 to ₹191 per share.

Fabtech Technologies IPO was subscribed 2.03 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 2.08 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.97 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.02 times subscription.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Fabtech Technologies IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.