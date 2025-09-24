Fabtech Technologies IPO: Price band, date, offer size, and other key details about the upcoming offer

Engineering and manufacturing solutions company Fabtech Technologies is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The mainboard IPO will open for subscription on September 29 and close on October 1.

Advertisement

Fabtech Technologies IPO price band has been set at ₹181 to ₹191, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹230.35 crore, comprising a complete fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares.

The application lot size is 75 shares, with the minimum investment for retail investors set at ₹14,325 (75 shares) at the upper price band.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO for several purposes: meeting the company’s working capital needs, pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions, and addressing general corporate requirements.

The share allotment for the Fabtech Technologies IPO is likely to be finalized on October 3. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for October 7.

Advertisement

Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar, Aarif Ahsan Khan and Manisha Hemant Anavkar are the promoters of the company.

Unistone Capital Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About the company Established in 2018, Fabtech Technologies Ltd is an engineering and manufacturing solutions provider focused on the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries.

The company develops and executes turnkey projects, offering cleanroom facilities, modular systems, and tailored engineering solutions.

Its services span the entire project lifecycle, including design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and project management. Leveraging its expertise in cleanroom technology, HVAC systems, and process equipment, Fabtech caters to a global clientele while adhering to international regulatory standards.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.