Falcon Technoprojects India IPO opens on Wednesday. GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO in 10 points
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO date: The NSE SME issue will open on June 19th, 2024, and end on June 21st, 2024.
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Falcon Technoprojects India Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 19th June 2024, i.e. on Wednesday this week. The fixed issue is purely fresh. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. Meanwhile, shares of the SME issue have yet to be traded in the grey market. According to the stock market observers, Falcon Technoprojects India Limited shares are trading at par in the grey market today.
