Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Falcon Technoprojects IPO share allotment finalised today. Investors can check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd portal. IPO opened on June 19, closed on June 21 with 65.32 times subscription.
Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment date today: Falcon Technoprojects IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, June 24). The investors who applied for Falcon Technoprojects IPO can check the Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Falcon Technoprojects IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, and closed on Friday, June 21. Falcon Technoprojects IPO subscription status was 65.32 times on the last day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com
