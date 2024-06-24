Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment date today: Falcon Technoprojects IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, June 24). The investors who applied for Falcon Technoprojects IPO can check the Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Falcon Technoprojects IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, and closed on Friday, June 21. Falcon Technoprojects IPO subscription status was 65.32 times on the last day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By searching into the basis of allocation, investors may find out if they have been given shares and if so, how many. The IPO allotment status also shows the quantity of shares that have been granted. The company will begin the refund process for those applicants who did not get shares. The shares of individuals that are assigned will be received in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, June 25 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Falcon Technoprojects IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26.

If you have applied for the Falcon Technoprojects IPO, you can do a Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: Five links will appear when you click the previously stated link, allowing you to view the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided URLs, then select Falcon Technoprojects IPO from the drop-down box in the "Select IPO" section.

Step 3: Choose the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No. to view the status.

Step 4: - Enter the captcha code after the application number if you choose that option. Press "Submit."

- If you choose Demat Account, enter the captcha code and your account information. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha and PAN number to access the third option, PAN. Click "Submit."

Falcon Technoprojects IPO GMP today Falcon Technoprojects IPO GMP or grey market premium or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹92 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Today's IPO GMP points down and is expected to decrease further based on the activity of the grey market during the past 12 sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹33.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

