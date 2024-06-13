Falcon Technoprojects IPO to open on June 19; check price band, issue size, key dates
Falcon Technoprojects IPO is set to debut on June 19 with a price band of ₹92 per share, 9.2 times the face value. The firm provides MEP services to diverse industries. Its IPO consists of fresh issuance of 14,88,000 equity shares to meet working capital needs and other purposes.
The initial public offering of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is set to hit the D-Street on Wednesday, June 19. The issue's price band is fixed at ₹92 apiece with a face value of ₹10 each. The issue price is 9.2 times of the face value. The minimum lot size of the issue that concludes on Friday, June 21 is 1,200 equity shares.
