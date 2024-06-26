Falcon Technoprojects share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 8.7% discount at ₹84 on NSE SME
Falcon Technoprojects share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Falcon Technoprojects share price opened at ₹84, which is 8.7% lower than the issue price of ₹92. Following a tepid debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit.
