Falling grey market premium points to weak IPO listings ahead

Some analysts said premiums are falling steadily from their peak amid concerns of expensive valuations. “Premiums have fallen because the quality of companies that are coming up have also gone down. The issue sizes are also big, with most of them either giving exits to investors or promoters, or just paying off debt. So, no money is going to the company. If that is not the case, then the IPO is just to list at a premium as seen by the objects of issue of some IPOs. Also, recent Glenmark and Rolex Rings listings and HNI losses through IPO funding in some IPOs have made players cautious," said an analyst, requesting anonymity.