Farm Peaces IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, subscription, key dates, issue details

The Farm Peace initial public offering (IPO) began on Tuesday, 1 September, and will end on Thursday, 3 September. The Farm Peace IPO price band is set at ₹59 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
The Farm Peaces IPO lot size has been fixed at 2,000 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.
The Farm Peace IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 4 September, with the refund process initiated on Monday, 7 September, and the company's shares likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, 8 September.
Farm Peace is an integrated contract farming company focused on processed-grade potato varieties such as Santana, Frysona, Innovators, Lady Rosetta and Chipsona. These varieties are primarily supplied to food processing companies for making French fries, potato chips and other value-added products.
Operating under the “Farm Peace” brand, the company works closely with farmers in Gujarat through a 100% buy-back model. It provides certified seeds, agronomic guidance, fertilisers, pesticides and modern farming practices, including drip irrigation, to help farmers improve productivity and minimise cultivation risks. Under the model, Farm Peace assures farmers of purchasing their produce at pre-agreed prices, thereby shielding them from market price fluctuations.
The company supports farmers across the entire cultivation cycle, from seed selection and soil preparation to irrigation, pest management, harvesting and post-harvest handling. Its cold storage facilities and temperature-controlled logistics help maintain product quality and ensure that the harvested potatoes reach processing companies with minimal losses.
Farm Peaces IPO GMP is ₹0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹59 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Farm Peaces IPO subscription status was 1% on day 1. The retail portion is subscribed 1%, and NII portion has been booked 1%.
The company has received bids for 50,000 shares against 51,52,000 shares on offer, according to chittorgarh.com
The Farm Peace IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue. The company aims to raise ₹32 crore by issuing 54.24 lakh equity shares.
Farm Peace plans to utilise the entire net proceeds from the issue for business requirements. Of this, ₹23 crore has been earmarked to fund incremental working capital needs. Another ₹4.80 crore will be used for general corporate purposes, while around ₹4.20 crore has been allocated towards issue-related expenses.
Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.
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